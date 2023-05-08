Truist Financial Raises Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target to $124.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $97.00 to $124.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Builders FirstSource from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Builders FirstSource from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.42.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $111.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.78. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $111.73.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.33. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 179.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 962.7% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

