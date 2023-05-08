VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 769,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,305 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.14% of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF worth $19,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RAAX. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,976,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 296.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 134,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 100,724 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,133,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 65,937 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000.

Get VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF alerts:

VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:RAAX opened at $25.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.65. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $28.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.24.

VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF Profile

The VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (RAAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that seeks to maximize long-term real returns. It invests in ETPs with exposure to real assets, such as real estate, commodities, natural resources, or infrastructure, and may hold up to 100% cash or equivalents.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.