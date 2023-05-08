VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX) Holdings Raised by Cutler Group LLC CA

Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX – Get Rating) by 155.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA’s holdings in VanEck Steel ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Steel ETF during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in VanEck Steel ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in VanEck Steel ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in VanEck Steel ETF by 7,602.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 8,135 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Steel ETF alerts:

VanEck Steel ETF Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSEARCA:SLX opened at $59.32 on Monday. VanEck Steel ETF has a 1 year low of $46.17 and a 1 year high of $70.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.89 million, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.35.

About VanEck Steel ETF

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Steel ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Steel ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.