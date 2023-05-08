Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Buys 1,100 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.9% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the third quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 9,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of JPM opened at $136.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.58. The stock has a market cap of $399.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

