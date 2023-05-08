Vericel (VCEL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Vericel has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. Vericel had a negative net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Vericel to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Vericel Trading Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ VCEL opened at $33.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.78 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.33. Vericel has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $33.73.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.
About Vericel
Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.
