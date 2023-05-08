Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,890 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 7.5% of Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 97,635 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $23,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 53,940 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,936,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 21,032 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 508,583 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $121,979,000 after purchasing an additional 49,207 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,767 shares of company stock valued at $10,910,811. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Microsoft Trading Up 1.7 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Raymond James lifted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.88.

Shares of MSFT opened at $310.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.26. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $311.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

