William Blair Comments on Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report issued on Thursday, May 4th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia anticipates that the company will post earnings of $8.65 per share for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ current full-year earnings is $4.80 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ FY2026 earnings at $11.18 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RCL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.77.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $75.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $76.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.57) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 94,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 19,803 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 406,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,116,000 after purchasing an additional 50,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

