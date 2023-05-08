Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Wingstop by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Wingstop by 535.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth $164,000.

Wingstop Price Performance

NASDAQ WING opened at $210.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.59. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.67 and a 12 month high of $223.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.12, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.60.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $108.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $187,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $149,307.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,311.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WING shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $183.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

About Wingstop

(Get Rating)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Further Reading

