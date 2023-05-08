WMS Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

WMS Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,536 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.9% of WMS Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Price Performance

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,939,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,240 shares in the company, valued at $11,264,489.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,939,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,264,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,039 shares of company stock valued at $14,153,031. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $105.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $122.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

