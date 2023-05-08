Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Workiva were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WK. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Workiva by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Workiva by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Workiva by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Workiva by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after acquiring an additional 32,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Workiva by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,353,000 after acquiring an additional 149,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 8,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $727,426.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,026 shares in the company, valued at $6,041,843.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 10,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total transaction of $948,414.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,364 shares in the company, valued at $8,535,901.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 8,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $727,426.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,026 shares in the company, valued at $6,041,843.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,249 shares of company stock valued at $3,389,641 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Workiva Stock Up 4.0 %

Several research firms have weighed in on WK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Workiva in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Workiva from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Workiva from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

WK opened at $89.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.76, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.83. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $104.76.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $143.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.22 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 4,861.53% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. Research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

About Workiva

(Get Rating)

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process, and people. Its platform includes Wdesk, which offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and a full audit trail.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.