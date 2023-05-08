Wulff Hansen & CO. Sells 70 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wulff Hansen & CO. lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.5% of Wulff Hansen & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 128,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 328,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $162.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $422.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.98. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.56%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

