XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stake Boosted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in XPEL were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in XPEL by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in XPEL during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in XPEL during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $705,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 468,568 shares in the company, valued at $33,066,843.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,000 shares of company stock worth $8,046,600. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

XPEL has been the topic of several research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of XPEL in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ XPEL opened at $70.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.15 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.14. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $87.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $78.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.06 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

