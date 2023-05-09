10,561 Shares in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRB. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in H&R Block by 56.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 90.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HRB. StockNews.com began coverage on H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.
H&R Block Price Performance
H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.64 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 337.61% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.
H&R Block Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.
About H&R Block
H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.
