120,548 Shares in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 120,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 124,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 203,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 57,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:IRT opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.18, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.17. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $24.17.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 243.49%.

IRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.72.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

