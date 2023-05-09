19,800 Shares in Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL) Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,280,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vertical Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $910,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Vertical Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Vertical Aerospace by 1,048.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 29,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vertical Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of EVTL opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. Vertical Aerospace Ltd. has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76.

Vertical Aerospace Company Profile

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

