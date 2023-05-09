26,102 Shares in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SLM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in SLM by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in SLM by 1,958.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in SLM during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SLM by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised SLM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. SLM Co. has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.34.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. SLM had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

