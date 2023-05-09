3,252 Shares in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,071,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CHRD. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $252.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $196.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.25.

Insider Activity at Chord Energy

Chord Energy Stock Performance

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $146,782.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 246,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,461,763. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $146,782.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 246,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,461,763. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.94, for a total transaction of $434,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,509,924.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,693. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $141.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.36. Chord Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.35 and a fifty-two week high of $181.34.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.33 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 43.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 22.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $3.22 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Chord Energy Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

