33,993 Shares in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,993 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at $1,226,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at $1,996,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
F.N.B. Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.06. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.06. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $14.71.
F.N.B. Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.88%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FNB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.
Insider Buying and Selling at F.N.B.
In other F.N.B. news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,921.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.
F.N.B. Company Profile
F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.
