34,000 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wedbush lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.73.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $995,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,984,110 shares in the company, valued at $33,092,128.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $523,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 161,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,158.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $995,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,984,110 shares in the company, valued at $33,092,128.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

