48,109 Shares in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 48,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of OLO by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 319,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OLO by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 842,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 71,016 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of OLO by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,275,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,220,000 after purchasing an additional 141,576 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of OLO by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of OLO by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,104,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,326,000 after purchasing an additional 606,419 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OLO shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of OLO in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OLO in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OLO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

In other news, CRO Diego Panama sold 11,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $95,081.04. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 680,606 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $69,560.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Diego Panama sold 11,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $95,081.04. Following the sale, the executive now owns 680,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,491 shares of company stock worth $271,782. Corporate insiders own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OLO opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average of $7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 1.20. Olo Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $14.08.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. OLO had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.47 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

