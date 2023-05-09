48,109 Shares in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 48,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of OLO by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 319,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OLO by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 842,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 71,016 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of OLO by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,275,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,220,000 after purchasing an additional 141,576 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of OLO by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of OLO by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,104,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,326,000 after purchasing an additional 606,419 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OLO shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of OLO in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OLO in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OLO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.
Insiders Place Their Bets
OLO Stock Performance
NYSE OLO opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average of $7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 1.20. Olo Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $14.08.
OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. OLO had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.47 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
OLO Profile
Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.
