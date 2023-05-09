6,115 Shares in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,115 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 12.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,805,000 after purchasing an additional 244,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

PB stock opened at $59.73 on Tuesday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.72 and a 1 year high of $78.76. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.91 and a 200 day moving average of $69.78.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $365.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.13%.

Insider Activity

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.90 per share, with a total value of $62,900.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 202,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,761,843.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director L. Jack Lord purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.04 per share, with a total value of $310,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.90 per share, with a total value of $62,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 202,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,761,843.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PB. Wolfe Research raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.55.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

