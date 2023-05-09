Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGIO. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,411,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,738,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,982,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 635.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 476,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 411,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,967,000 after purchasing an additional 344,959 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.51. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $34.76.

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by $2.26. The business had revenue of $4.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,146.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AGIO shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. SVB Securities dropped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In related news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $449,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,098.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $449,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,098.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 16,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $373,894.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,535.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,677. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

