Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Amarin were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 0.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 887,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 39.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Amarin alerts:

Amarin Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of AMRN opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $537.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.78. Amarin Co. plc has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amarin Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amarin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.