Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Adam Selipsky Sells 520 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $54,256.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,165,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Adam Selipsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amazon.com alerts:

On Wednesday, April 19th, Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $105.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 251.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.12.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after acquiring an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,263,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.