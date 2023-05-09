American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 408,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,412 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF were worth $15,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF by 144.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter.

Get American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:QCON opened at $39.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.82.

American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF Profile

The American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (QCON) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Convertible index. The fund is actively managed to provide an investment portfolio of US convertible securities, of any credit quality, using a proprietary screening method. QCON was launched on Feb 16, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.