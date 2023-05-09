Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 537,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,446 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $15,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COLD. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 30.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,724,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,178 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 129.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,002,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 17.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,546,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,692 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 44,712,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,855 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 194.1% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,535,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COLD opened at $30.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1,526.00, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.50. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $32.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -4,400.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.94.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

