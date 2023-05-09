Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Reduced by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,704 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.5% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.29.

Insider Activity at Apple

Apple Stock Down 0.0 %

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $173.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.14. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $176.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 170.97% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.