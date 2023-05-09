Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 77.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,243 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 275.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $75.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $70.02 and a 52 week high of $98.28. The firm has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 22.58%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

