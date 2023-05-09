Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stake Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,653.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARCT shares. TheStreet raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $129,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 579,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,025,086.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $129,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 579,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,025,086.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $196,358.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $26,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,968 shares of company stock worth $533,258. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.60. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $29.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.83 and a beta of 2.61.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $6.19. The firm had revenue of $160.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.54 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a late-stage clinical mRNA medicines and vaccine company, which engages in the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF.

