Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.71.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

ARW opened at $117.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $134.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.13. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.43 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arrow Electronics news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $106,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 208,288 shares in the company, valued at $24,994,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $152,456.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $106,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 208,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,994,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,612,191 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.