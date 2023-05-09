Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Autoliv by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,994,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,425,000 after purchasing an additional 113,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,693,000 after acquiring an additional 315,473 shares in the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 1,115,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,314,000 after acquiring an additional 19,807 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $69,368,000. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 866,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,702,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $87.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.83. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $65.74 and a one year high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Insider Transactions at Autoliv

In related news, insider Colin Naughton sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $38,165.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,993.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Colin Naughton sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $38,165.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,993.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.45, for a total transaction of $146,662.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,637.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,865 shares of company stock valued at $269,670. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Autoliv from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.