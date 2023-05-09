B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter worth $37,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

BTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC downgraded shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.38.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.43. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3.44.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $592.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.00 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. Equities analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

