Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $134,000 Investment in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PMT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 53,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 32,549 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 14,379 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,800,000 after purchasing an additional 30,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $237,222.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,547 shares in the company, valued at $899,049.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,831 shares of company stock worth $46,297 and sold 20,765 shares worth $279,988. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on PMT shares. TheStreet raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BTIG Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

NYSE:PMT opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $16.60.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.76%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -363.64%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.