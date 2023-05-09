Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 23.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 99,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.07 per share, with a total value of $5,999,791.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,171,964 shares in the company, valued at $911,379,877.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BECN shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

BECN stock opened at $60.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.71 and a 52 week high of $68.31.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

