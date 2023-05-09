Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 65,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,663,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $378.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $442.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of -57.86 and a beta of 0.91. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.63 and a 12-month high of $572.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.28 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.19%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total value of $849,306.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,254.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

BIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $653.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

