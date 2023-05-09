Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 65,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total transaction of $849,306.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,254.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

BIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.00.

BIO stock opened at $378.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.63 and a 1-year high of $572.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $468.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $442.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

