BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in BlackLine by 275.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 715,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,640,000 after acquiring an additional 524,773 shares during the period. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 5.5% in the third quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 5,712,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,167,000 after acquiring an additional 296,138 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at $14,271,000. Toronado Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 408,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,924,000 after purchasing an additional 135,685 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter valued at $6,086,000. 99.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackLine

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $30,602.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,591,944.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 5,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $366,990.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 41,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,756.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $30,602.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,591,944.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,525 shares of company stock valued at $5,255,421. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BlackLine Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BL. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BlackLine from $71.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $82.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.90.

BlackLine stock opened at $52.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.80. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $79.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -105.52 and a beta of 0.88.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $139.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.17 million. Equities analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About BlackLine

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

See Also

