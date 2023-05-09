BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LCTU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $390,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 67.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 94.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,908 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:LCTU opened at $45.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $48.17.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

