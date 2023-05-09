BMO Capital Markets Increases Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $210.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WING. Cowen raised their price target on Wingstop from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Wingstop from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research downgraded Wingstop from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Wingstop from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Wingstop from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $188.17.
Wingstop Stock Performance
Wingstop stock opened at $206.42 on Monday. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $67.67 and a fifty-two week high of $223.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.60.
Wingstop Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.
Insider Transactions at Wingstop
In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $187,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $309,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,311.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,360 shares of company stock worth $1,669,273. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Wingstop by 535.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.
Wingstop Company Profile
Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.
