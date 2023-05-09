Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Griffon by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Griffon by 2.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Griffon by 1.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Griffon by 24.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Griffon by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Griffon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Griffon from $52.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday.

Griffon Stock Down 0.4 %

GFF opened at $29.98 on Tuesday. Griffon Co. has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $43.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average of $34.57.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.53. Griffon had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 40.44%. The business had revenue of $710.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Griffon Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Griffon’s payout ratio is -7.03%.

Griffon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

