Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Magnite by 48.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Magnite by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Magnite by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 192,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Magnite by 391.9% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Price Performance

MGNI opened at $8.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). Magnite had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGNI shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Magnite from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnite has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

Magnite Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

