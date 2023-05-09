Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 1,183 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in MP Materials in the third quarter worth $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MP Materials by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in MP Materials by 169.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:MP opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $42.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average of $29.26. The company has a current ratio of 13.27, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $93.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 52.72% and a return on equity of 20.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of MP Materials from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of MP Materials from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MP Materials from $45.50 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.