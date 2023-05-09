Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 1,716 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,841,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,002,000 after buying an additional 167,929 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in US Foods by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,631,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,790,000 after buying an additional 1,928,245 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in US Foods by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,030,000 after buying an additional 30,513 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in US Foods by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,883,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,806,000 after buying an additional 456,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in US Foods by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,511,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,873,000 after buying an additional 67,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Trading Down 0.3 %

US Foods stock opened at $38.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.47. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Insider Activity at US Foods

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sunil Gupta sold 5,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $226,153.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,802 shares in the company, valued at $699,440.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sunil Gupta sold 5,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $226,153.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,440.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,633,850 shares of company stock valued at $296,320,022 over the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on USFD shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on US Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on US Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

US Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Featured Articles

