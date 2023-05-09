Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Butterfly Network were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,216,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,909,000 after acquiring an additional 36,657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Butterfly Network by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,045,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,059,000 after purchasing an additional 244,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Butterfly Network by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,727,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,513,000 after purchasing an additional 237,467 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Butterfly Network by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,130,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 51,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Butterfly Network by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,329,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 100,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network Price Performance

Shares of BFLY opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.74. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $8.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Butterfly Network

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.25 price target on the stock.

In other news, CFO Heather C. Getz sold 64,536 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $127,781.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,448,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,930.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Butterfly Network news, CTO Andrei G. Stoica sold 31,965 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $71,921.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,113,584 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,564. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heather C. Getz sold 64,536 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $127,781.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,448,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,930.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,940 shares of company stock valued at $219,699 in the last quarter. Insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

