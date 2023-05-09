Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Director Phillip R. Cabrera Buys 1,350 Shares

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) Director Phillip R. Cabrera acquired 1,350 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $23,368.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,871 shares in the company, valued at $274,727.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Byline Bancorp Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE BY opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.44. The company has a market cap of $677.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Byline Bancorp from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,789,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,098,000 after acquiring an additional 76,244 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 14.9% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 9.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 47,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 32.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 478,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,690,000 after buying an additional 117,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the third quarter worth $948,000. Institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

