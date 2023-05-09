Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,722 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CZR. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,460,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,332 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,801,000 after buying an additional 1,083,789 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,396,000 after purchasing an additional 987,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1,452.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 915,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,096,000 after buying an additional 856,765 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CZR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.02 per share, with a total value of $1,125,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,798.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CZR opened at $45.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $59.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 2.89.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

