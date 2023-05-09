Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,722 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 468,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,124,000 after purchasing an additional 212,374 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $3,790,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Caesars Entertainment
In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,125,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 121,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,798.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Caesars Entertainment Price Performance
CZR stock opened at $45.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 2.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.37. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $59.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.
Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. Equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.
About Caesars Entertainment
Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.
Featured Articles
