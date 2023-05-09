Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,918 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,895 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.6% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 14,693.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,024,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 0.0 %

Apple stock opened at $173.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $176.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.61 and a 200-day moving average of $149.14.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 170.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.29.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,363,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

