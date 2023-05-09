Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 258,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,525 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 69.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 58.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 680.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

CCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.45.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $15.62. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.22.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.65) EPS. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Articles

