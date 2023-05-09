Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 164,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,849 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $16,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 51,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 180,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,802,000 after purchasing an additional 18,836 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $106.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 883.33, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $130.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.31.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.17.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

